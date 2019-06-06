File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Five men linked to dumpsite gangs allegedly responsible for the killing of eight people in Springs, Tsakane and Kwa-Thema during the first week of April 2019, have been arrested and four 9mm pistols with 61 rounds of live ammunition were seized, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said detectives and members of Ekurhuleni Metro Police followed up on information that led them to the suspects who had earlier been at the Springs dumpsite.

The suspects were confronted after they had already boarded a local taxi to Kwa-Thema. Police searched the suspects and seized four unlicensed firearms.

"It is believed that these firearms were used during the shooting of the victims. Suspects aged between 25 and 35 will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition while further investigation is continuing to link them to the murders," said Dlamini.

Dlamini said eight people were attacked in Springs, Tsakane and KwaThema. "It is suspected that the motive for the attack was drug related," said Dlamini.

The Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant Elias Mawela has applauded members of the public who continue to work with the police in isolating criminals from their communities.

African News Agency (ANA)