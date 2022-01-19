Five lifeless bodies with gunshot wounds found next to Golden Highway in Eldorado Park

Pretoria - The SAPS in Gauteng are investigating multiple cases of murder after five bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue,” said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

“Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to please contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be left on MySapsApp.” Sello assured community members that all information received will be treated as strictly confidential. Meanwhile, the SAPS said on Wednesday that interventions that had been put in place to curb the scourge of kidnappings reported across the country were yielding positive results, with four foreign nationals arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing their fellow countryman in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-,Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Rezaul Amin Molla, aged 29, was reported missing at Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga in December last year. “The missing person case was later changed to kidnapping when the suspects allegedly demanded ransom from the victim’s family in Bangladesh,” said Netshiunda. “Investigations led the team to a hospital in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, where the suspects were hospitalised. It is reported that they were assaulted by members of the community when they attempted to kidnap another person.”

Netshiunda said Mohammed Asrepur Rahman, 27, and Mohammed Sha Alamin, 26, have since confessed to kidnapping Molla in Kwaggafontein and subsequently killing him in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark. “The other two suspects were arrested in Bophelong and a vehicle which was allegedly used during the kidnapping was found at the residence of one of the suspects.” Rahman and Alamin appeared at the Mkobola Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody, said Netshiunda.