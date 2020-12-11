Five people shot at Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria– Two taxi operators and three commuters were injured on Friday when unidentified gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at the busy Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria central, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. “Police are on the scene at Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria following a shooting incident this morning where five victims – two taxi operators and three commuters – have been injured and rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. She said information was still sketchy before midday on Friday, but there had been no recorded fatalities from the shooting. “Information is still sketchy at this point, but police can confirm that two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank on foot and fired shots indiscriminately. No fatalities have been reported at this stage,” said Peters. “Police have launched a search for the suspects. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or contact police at Pretoria Central SAPS on 012 353 4233.”

Peters did not say whether the Bosman shooting was related to the taxi turf wars which are rampant across Gauteng.

In August, five people, including three police officers and two suspects, were shot near the Tshwane District Hospital (TDH) in what appeared to be a taxi violence-related issue.

One suspect was killed while 10 more suspects were arrested at the scene.

The shoot-out took place on Dr Savage Road in front of the TDH Pathological Services gates.

At the time, Peters said a provincial task team that investigates taxi violence was on an intelligence-driven operation where they were tracing a suspect, which led them to the street where the shoot-out took place.

“When police tried to intercept the suspect as well as three other cars he was with, the suspects started shooting at the police and they then fired back,” she said.

Peters said four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were found at the scene.

African News Agency (ANA)