Five suspects arrested at Johannesburg guesthouse for possession of six unlicensed firearms

PRETORIA: The SAPS in Gauteng, on Friday, arrested five people at a guesthouse in Kensington, Johannesburg, for the possession of six unlicensed firearms. “In the early hours of October 22, 2021, members from Germiston flying squad and members from Springs public order policing followed up on information about armed males in a guesthouse in Kensington, Johannesburg,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

“The members went to the address and were given permission to search the rooms. In one of the rooms, five African men were found in possession of six unlicensed firearms,” said Makhubele. Makhubele said preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were planned an armed robbery. “Swift response by police foiled this plan, and five suspects and six firearms are now off the streets,” he said.

Earlier this week, the SAPS in Johannesburg central arrested a 38-year-old passenger, who was allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms in his luggage, at the Wanderers Taxi Rank. Police officers said they were conducting their routine crime prevention duties, when they performed a search on passengers, in a taxi en-route to Klerksdorp. Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, and live ammunition, in his bag.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties. They searched passengers inside the taxi on its way to Klerksdorp. “They searched a bag belonging to a male sitting in the back seat. “Inside his bag, police recovered two unlicensed firearms and live ammunition. He failed to produce a licence to possess a firearm,” said Mbele.