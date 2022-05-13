Five suspects arrested for Tshwane ATM bombing

Pretoria-Gauteng police have arrested five suspects hours after an ATM was bombed in Carousel View, Tshwane on Friday. Police said the suspects were found in possession of explosives and stained cash, suspected to be taken from the bombed ATM.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo said crime intelligence has been following up on information about suspects responsible for ATM bombings in Tshwane. “At about 01h30 on Friday 13 May 2022, police were notified about an ATM that had just been bombed and fuel station robbed in Carousel View. “Several units of SAPS were activated and led to a safe house in Garankuwa. As the police were approaching, suspects started firing shots and a shootout ensued,” said Masondo.

Masondo said four suspects were arrested at the safe house while more than three suspects fled on foot. “Police followed up on those who escaped and arrested the fifth suspect, where one firearm was recovered. Explosives and stained cash, suspected to be taken at a bombed ATM, were recovered at a safe house.” Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela lauded the members who responded swiftly in the early hours of the morning and arrested suspects, within a few hours after the crime was committed.

“This is a breakthrough for us as we had a number of ATM bombings in the past three months, especially in Tshwane District. We believe these are the suspects responsible. Profiling will be conducted to link them to other ATM bombings,” said Lieutenant General Mawela. The suspects are facing charges of business robbery, possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. IOL