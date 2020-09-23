Five suspects dead, two arrested after cash-in-transit robbery in Springs

Pretoria - Five suspects were fatally wounded by police during a cash-in-transit robbery in Dawn Park, near Springs, while two others have been arrested. The incident happened on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said some of the stolen money was recovered while four firearms with ammunition and three vehicles suspected to be stolen have also been seized. Police said a CIT robbery was committed at Galahad Road in Dawn Park around 8am, where an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene leaving one of their vehicles ablaze. The Sedibeng Tactical Response Team and Ekhurhuleni SWAT Team followed up on intelligence which led them to Klipoortjie on Carol Avenue.

On arrival at the identified safe house, a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police. Five suspects were shot dead, while two were arrested.

The police confiscated three vehicles which have been hijacked in separate incidents in Gauteng this year in Springs, Midrand and Boksburg North.

Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were also seized.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole has commended the police action which resulted in the disruption of the CIT-related syndicate in the country.

“With the build-up to the festive season, there will be heightened vigilance and prioritisation of cash-in-transit robberies, especially in Gauteng where it is more prevalent,” said Sitole.

The public is encouraged to send tip-offs utilizing the MySAPS App or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111‬. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

