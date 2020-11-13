Five wounded in Gauteng drive-by shooting

Johannesburg – Five people were wounded after gunmen opened fire on them in Florida, in the West Rand on Friday morning then jumped into their vehicle and fled the scene. The incident happened at the Hendrik Potgieter and Gordon Road intersections. A video that captured the incident shows two people get out of a white car that had stopped at an intersection and firing at a group of people multiples times. One of the people closest to the car falls immediately after being hit while others start running away. One man falls while getting away but gets up very quickly and continues running. The gunmen then jump into the moving car as it speeds away.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said numerous paramedics arrived at the scene around 8am.

On closer inspection, he said, paramedics found one man lying inside a small shop while five other men were found lying on the pavement.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and were in a critical condition while two others had sustained serious gunshot wounds.

“A sixth man had escaped with only a minor injury to his ankle.

He said the injured men were treated at the scene and provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to hospitals in the area for further care.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Police Colonel Kay Makhubele said they were aware of the incident.

Investigations into the shootings have started.

