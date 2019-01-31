The Food Lovers Market store in Diepkloof, Soweto, is set to resume operations after it was shut down three weeks ago due to substandard conditions. Picture: Screenshot

Johannesburg - City of Johannesburg environmental health practitioners have issued an official communication to the Food Lovers Market store in Diepkloof, Soweto, to resume operations, after it was shut down three weeks ago due to substandard conditions. Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development in the City of Joburg, Councillor Mpho Phalatse, said they have been visiting the outlet to ensure that it reached a state of compliance following the notice that was issued to deep cleanse and fumigate the premises.

"It was important that traders in the city followed food safety regulations to avoid being shut down."

“This is an example of what will happen if food outlets are found to be in contravention of environmental health legislation. We hope that owners and managers will put systems in place to ensure ongoing compliance so our residents can be served in a dignified manner,” Phalatse said.

Phalatse said she was pleased that the Food Lovers Market outlet gave full cooperation during the process.

She added that the department will continue to shut down outlets that fail to comply with food safety regulations and place the lives of residents at risk. The outlet and all other food premises will be closely monitored.

Phalatse said Pikitup has also cleaned the illegal dumping next to the mall and she encouraged residents around the area to report illegal dumping and to also refrain from dumping themselves to keep the area clean.

“Though we note the illegal dumping problem next to the mall, this should never be used as an excuse for food outlets to neglect their responsibility of keeping their premises in a hygienic state. I'd like to recognise and commend all other food outlets in the mall who were found to be on the right side of the law by our environmental health practitioners. Please continue to lead by example, this will go a long way in earning you the trust of the patrons that you serve,” said Phalatse.

African News Agency (ANA)