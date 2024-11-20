Food vendors back in business: Gauteng education lifts ban of food sales, implement strict rules

The Gauteng Department of Education has lifted the ban on the sale of food inside school premises, but announced that food vendors, tuck shops and traders can sell food and snacks so long as they adhere to new strict health and safety requirements to address food-borne illnesses. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last week on Friday, November 15, concerning the 22 deaths of children due to food-borne illnesses.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education in the province suspended food sales in and outside all schools until further notice, due to the rise of food poisoning incidents affecting schoolchildren. Since September, a total of 890 incidents of food-borne illness were reported across the country, with Gauteng being one of most affected provinces. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said in line with Ramaphosa’s address, compliance requirements must be adhered to.

“All vendors, tuck shops and traders are to regulate food sales on school premises and ensure that food is free from harmful substances, and is properly handled and stored to prevent contamination, spoilage, or the risk of causing illness,” Mabona said. Mabona said the department has issued a circular of incidents of food poisoning, which serves as a guiding framework for schools, vendors, and school communities regarding food sales. He said to ensure the safety and health of learners in Gauteng schools, new compliance requirements have been introduced to regulate food sales on school premises, including:

• All tuck shops, traders, and vendors must comply with legal requirements, by-laws, and food management regulations in order to operate on school premises. • Unregistered sellers must register with the relevant authorities within 21 days, effective from Friday, November 15. • Vendors operating on school premises are required to obtain a valid Certificate of Acceptability (CoA), as per the Food Stuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act and the General Hygiene Requirements for Food Premises, Transport of Food, and Related Matters (Regulations No. 638 of 22 June 2018).

• Districts and schools must ensure that all food vendors within the school premises are in possession of a verified CoA. • CoAs must be verified and can be confirmed by an Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP) at your respective municipal office. Mabona said that tuck shops, vendors and traders may proceed to operate on school premises only if they comply with these requirements.

”School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and School Management Teams (SMTs) are reminded of their responsibility to ensure food vendors comply with all guidelines and regulations, including verifying that food items are sourced from reputable suppliers and do not contain harmful substances.” Mabona said districts and schools are also required to implement specific measures. “This includes submitting daily reports on food-related incidents using a standardised template, sharing food safety tips and awareness materials to prevent food-borne illnesses, and following the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Guidelines.

“Schools are also instructed to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing suspected food poisoning cases to ensure swift and effective responses,” Mabona added. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane added that the department is committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of learners. “Schools, parents, and communities are encouraged to work together to ensure compliance with these measures and maintain a safe learning environment for all,” Chiloane said.