A screenshot of a rat eating food on display at the Food Lovers Market at the Diepkloof branch. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - South African fresh produce store, Food Lover's Market, has promised to investigate the problem of rodents at its Diepkloof shop in Soweto. In a video posted by a Facebook user Sipho Ndhlovu, a lone rat was recorded eating food on display at the salads section at the Diepkloof Square branch. The video has since gone viral with social media users condemning the store and questioning its quality control measures and hygiene standards.

But in a statement, Food Lover's Market said that it would get to the bottom of the rodent problem at this particular shop and said a pest-control company was already doing regular inspections.

"We are aware of the video that was posted of Diepkloof Square. We view the matter in a serious light and have launched an investigation to establish the source of the rodent problem. In the meanwhile, we can say we have a health and safety inspectorate that does regular investigations and the last inspection took place in November," it said.

"The store is also contracted to the pest control company, Rentokil who do regular inspections and provide the necessary services regarding the rodent and pest control."

African News Agency (ANA)