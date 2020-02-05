A story published on IOL on Wednesday morning about students of University of Witwatersrand (Wits) being a hunger strike was incorrect. File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A story published on the IOL website on Wednesday morning about students at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) in Gauteng being on a hunger strike and threatening a shutdown was factually incorrect. There is no hunger strike at Wits University at present and no threat of a shutdown.

The story, which was first published on 4 February 2019, was reposted on the African News Agency (ANA) wire service on Tuesday night by mistake. IOL staff republished the story in good faith.

IOL and ANA apologise unreservedly to the staff and students at Wits University for the error and for any harm caused.