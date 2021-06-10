Foreign nationals nabbed for allegedly hijacking truck with Dis-Chem stock worth R1.3m

Johannesburg - Three foreigners and a South African have been arrested following the hijacking of a truck that was transporting Dis-Chem merchandise worth R1.3 million. The South African man is the guard who was nabbed at the warehouse where the stolen loot was to be hidden.

Johannesburg Metro Police’s Xolani Fihla said officers were patrolling Rosettenville Road and the N17 when they were approached by a member of Protec Risk Solution tracking company. The man from the tracking company told officers that he was following a signal of the truck, which was transporting Dis-Chem merchandise, that was hijacked in Midrand. Fihla said the tracking signal was traced to a warehouse in Amalgam.

Upon arrival, he said, officers apprehended a suspect attempting to conceal a pallet in a storage facility. “They also apprehended two suspects who were in the back of a truck. “It’s alleged that the suspects were travelling with two other males who fled the scene in a White Volkswagen Polo.

“A security guard found on the premises was also apprehended as an accomplice to the crime. Fihla said the driver of the hijacked truck was later found in Pretoria, disorientated and close to losing consciousness. He said it was not yet known how he ended up in Pretoria and that there were suspicions that he was drugged.