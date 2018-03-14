Johannesburg - A police forensic investigator assigned to prepare pupils for a sexual assault court case has been charged with alleged sexual assault of pupils at a Soweto primary school.

"The incident occurred on Monday, 12 March 2018 when the investigator visited the victims at the school to prepare for the court appearance," the Gauteng Department of Basic Education said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the investigator sexually molested the two Grade 3 learners aged seven and eight old respectively."

This is the same school where a former school patroller allegedly sexually assaulted 55 girls. The 57-year-old is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. The forensic investigator was responsible for preparing the victims for the court case.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was dismayed and disappointed.

''We are dismayed, saddened and disappointed that the two learners were also victims in the case currently before the court. That is, the case against the school patroller. The children have now become victims of sexual assault twice by different people,'' said Lesufi.

''These allegations are shocking and disturbing. A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents, this man should meet the full might of the law''.

The forensic investigator has been withdrawn from the case. Charges were laid against the officer at Orlando police station.

African News Agency/ANA