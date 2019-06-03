A 19-year-old Forest High school pupil accused of stabbing his three fellow schoolmates has been arrested, Gauteng police confirmed. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A 19-year-old Forest High school pupil accused of stabbing his three fellow schoolmates has been arrested, Gauteng police confirmed on Monday night. The Grade 11 pupil at the Turfontein school was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, hours after allegedly stabbing a Grade 8 pupil, aged 16, to death and wounding two other pupils before fleeing the scene.

The two pupils, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo explained what led to Monday afternoon's attack.

"It is alleged that pupils from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same pupils met on Monday at the school and the fight resumed, wherafter three pupils were stabbed.

"The suspect fled the scene but police were able to trace him to Dobsonville in Soweto, where the 19-year old was arrested.

Masondo told IOL the motive for the fight was unknown at this stage but added that police investigation is continuing.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has since confirmed that classes had been suspended at the school for at least 48 hours and that counselling would be made available to affected pupils.