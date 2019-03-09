Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Former South African ambassador to Libya Mohammed Dangor and his wife were brutally attacked during a robbery at their home in Johannesburg on Friday morning. The African National Congress has expressed shock and sadness at the attack. The couple were currently being treated in the intensive care unit of a Johannesburg hospital, the ANC said in a statement.

"Ambassador Dangor served his country and its people with selflessness both during the struggle for liberation and after 1994. Among other key responsibilities that he discharged with distinction was when he was South African ambassador to Libya, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

"The ANC condemns this senseless crime in the strongest possible terms. We are confident that the criminal justice system will act expeditiously to ensure the arrest, prosecution, and {swift]... punishment of these criminals. We urge our law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for those who committed this callous crime. We wish Ambassador Dangor and his wife a speedy recovery," the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)