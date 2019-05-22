PRETORIA - The trial of two former Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members accused of plotting the murders of miners and other trade union leaders was adjourned on Wednesday after their lawyer fell ill.

Advocate Karabo Rakola for the accused ex-Amcu pair - Samkelo Mkhutswa, 38, and Simphiwe Silwane, 36 - told Judge Bert Bam at the North Gauteng High Court that he was unwell and needed to see a doctor.