File photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing four pupils is set to continue in the Alexandra magistrate's court Tuesday. The former coach faces allegations of sexual harassment after a 17-year-old pupil from the school reported him earlier this year.

Three other complainants have since come forward.

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school in March after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of financial mismanagement and sexual harassment.

Previously, the suspect's lawyer wrote to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) asking for a review on the decision to prosecute him.