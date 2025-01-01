Former Gauteng teacher who allegedly asked pupils to send him nude pics, granted bail

A former school teacher accused of exposing children to pornography was released on bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The teacher who cannot be named until he pleads was released on R10,000 bail.

The former teacher at Raslouw Academy in Valhalla faces three counts of exposing pornography to children and four counts of sexual grooming. The victims are boys aged between 13 and 15. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it is alleged that in August 2024, the accused contacted the three learners from the school, sent them nude pictures of himself, and requested them to send theirs in exchange.

"After one of the victims sent his picture to the accused, he proceeded to call the victim through video call, where he demonstrated sexual acts," said Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. "One of the victims reported the matter to a school teacher, who requested them to bring their phones to school for observation. The parents of the victims were informed about the incident by the school and a case was opened against the accused in August 2024." The teacher was arrested on December 13, 2024 at his home.

The NPA said in his bail affidavit, the accused asked to be released on bail, because he is a first offender, his elderly parents are dependent on him, and he has a chronic illness that requires medical attendance. "However, State prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed the bail application, saying that the accused is a repeat offender to male victims because when the accused was employed as a principal, a case of a similar nature was opened against him in Randburg." However, when handing down judgment, the magistrate said that the strength of the State's case is currently unknown because the information on the devices is unknown.