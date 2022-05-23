Former Idols judge and media guru Randall Abrahams appointed CEO of Primedia

Johannesburg - Former ‘Idols’ judge Randall Abrahams has been appointed as the new chief executive of Primedia Broadcasting. Abrahams will assume his new role on Tuesday, taking over from Geraint Crwys-Williams, who has left the company, Primedia’s group chief executive Jonathan Procter said in a statement.

Crwys-Williams had been acting chief executive at the media company which owns radio stations such as Talk Radio 702, Cape Talk, 947, as well as the news division Eyewitness News. In the statement, Abrahams said: "I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcast landscape and I'm very excited to join the Primedia Group. “Primedia remains at the forefront of both content creation and distribution with a drive for continued innovation.

“Working under Jonathan’s leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creators is an exhilarating prospect, and l aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table,” he said. Primedia said Abrahams was stepping into the role with a wealth of media, music and entertainment experience. They said he was passionate about radio and building best in class talent, while his broadcasting experience acumen was described as unmatched.

Abrahams, Procter said, had the requisite credentials for the job and had been instrumental in the successful turn-around and refocusing of the SABC Commercial Radio portfolio, where he worked under Peter Matlare and also worked in the complex merging and transformation of Universal and EMI Music Groups; the turn-around of the SA Music Awards, among others. Said Procter: “I see him not only playing a critical role in entrenching Primedia as a forward-looking, leading-edge media company, but also in helping to accelerate talent development across our prized suite of media offerings. “Randall will assume this position from tomorrow, the May 24, 2022, taking over from Crwys-Williams”.

