Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane ‘recovering well’ after car crash

Pretoria – The ANC in Joburg said former mayor and its treasurer general Mpho Moerane is “recovering well” in hospital after he was involved in a car crash earlier this week. “From the interaction with the family spokesperson, comrade Mike Maile, we are informed that he is recovering well and responding to his treatment,” ANC Joburg regional secretary general, Dada Morero told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“We are happy that he is making progress.” The ANC in Johannesburg has since postponed its regional elective conference which was scheduled for this weekend. The conference will now be held at the end of May. The conference was postponed due to ongoing disputes at various branches in the region.

The postponement of the regional conference was announced after Moerane, who is one of the contenders for the post of regional chair, was involved in the car crash. Moerane was set to battle Morero for the party leader position in the elective conference. On Wednesday, the ANC in Joburg confirmed that Moerane was in a critical condition in a Joburg hospital following the crash on Sunday night. “Cde Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition, receiving medical attention in hospital,” the party said.

The speaker of the Johannesburg council, Vasco da Gama, said he was shocked to hear about the accident. “The speaker said he was alarmed and wished the former mayor a speedy recovery on behalf of his former councillors,” the City said in a statement. In the past few months, the ANC has lost two mayors who both died after ascending to the mayorship position.

The first one was Geoff Makhubo, who died in the middle of last year due to complications related to Covid-19. The second one was Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident after spending the day campaigning with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto. Matongo’s death came a few weeks after Makhubo’s. Moerane was the next mayor but his reign did not last long because of the short amount of time he had before the 2021 local government elections. IOL