Former NPA head’s ’gruesome discovery’ of son Phumlani Pikoli’s body

Johannesburg – The parents of multimedia journalist and author Phumlani Pikoli have made the ’’gruesome discovery’’ of his ’’lifeless body lying in bed’’. Family spokesperson Twiggs Xiphu said in a statement on Monday the 33-year-old Phumlani was found dead at an apartment in Johannesburg on Sunday. Phumlani is the son of former National Prosecuting Authority head Vusi Pikoli and his wife Girlie. They had become concerned when they could not reach him on his cellphone on Saturday, driving through from their Pretoria home to check on him the next day. Phumlani had been looking after his brother's apartment and animals, and his parents last spoke to him on Friday, TimesLive reported. The family statement read: ’’It is with a heavy heart filled with sadness and sorrow that we have to announce the passing on of Phumlani Pikoli, the son of Vusi and Girlie Pikoli, on Sunday, April 11, 2021.’’

’’The gruesome discovery of Phumlani’s lifeless body lying in bed is something that no parent needs to go through,’’ said a grieving Vusi Pikoli, noted for instigating criminal charges against disgraced national police commissioner Jackie Selebi and then ANC president Jacob Zuma.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

There are plans to have a memorial service on Wednesday (April 14) and the funeral two days later. More details will be communicated later, Xiphu said.

’’The family has requested privacy while they are going through this sad episode,’’ he added.

Several people have already expressed their shock over the death of Phumlani on social media.

This is a developing story.

