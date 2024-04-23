Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela dies

Former City of Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela, who was embroiled in a fraud scandal over his insolvency status, has died.
Makwarela died on Tuesday morning following a “short illness”.
This was confirmed by the Tshwane Council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana during the signing of pledges at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
In a video sent out to journalists and the public, Ndzwanana said it was a sad day for them and the City of Tshwane as a whole.
"It is a sad situation that the former mayor, former councillor, and former speaker of Tshwane has passed on. The only thing we can do is to celebrate his life and forget about the negativity that came around him while he was still alive but what is important now is to remember him for the good things that he has done for the city and South Africa at large,” he said.
He further extended his condolences to the family and Tshwane residents.
“We have lost a soul which was very strong and powerful,” he added.
Makwarela served as Executive Mayor in March 2023. Prior to his election as Mayor, he served as the Speaker.
Makwarela was elected mayor in February 2023 and resigned after allegations of insolvency surfaced.
Sitting Mayor Tshwane Cilliers Brink said he was saddened by his death.
Makwarela faced two charges of fraud after allegations surfaced that he failed to disclose that he was insolvent before committing to assume office.
He allegedly used a bogus rehabilitation certificate to try and retain his position and this was found by the chief registrar in the office of the chief justice Tumelo Ledwaba.
The registrar then announced that the office would take the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) to set in motion the criminal proceedings.
Last week, Makwarela appeared in court where he lost his bid to have the matter struck off the roll.
