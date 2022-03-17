Four accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder drop lawyer, appoint a new one ahead of trial

Pretoria- Four of the men accused of being behind the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa have dropped their lawyer and appointed a new one ahead of the trial. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to confirm to the judge that they terminated the services of their previous legal representatives and have appointed another legal representative.

The four accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35. The fifth suspect, Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli, was not in court. All of the men are currently behind bars serving sentences for different crimes, while others are still awaiting trial.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014. In the house that day was Meyiwa, Khumalo her sister Zandie Khumalo, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then 4-year-old son and her daughter with Senzo. The trial is expected to start on April 11.

