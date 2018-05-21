Ekurhuleni - Four people have been arrested after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) uncovered large sums of money at two locations in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Earlier, images surfaced on social media showing large sums of recovered money, reportedly amounting to R1.5 million, at a house in Tsakane.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago explained that the money was recovered by the department's tracing unit in Langaville.

He said the money was recovered from a home owned by a couple who claim they are keeping it safe for a SBV guard.

SBV has denied that any of their guards were linked to the incident.

Kgasago said: “The EMPD tracing unit received information from a reliable source that there was a considerable amount of money hidden in Langaville, extension 8.

“Our guys at around midnight pounced on the house and when they arrived, found a huge amount of cash. Thereafter, they found a couple, a 58 and 59 year old."

The couple then informed the police that a huge amount of money was also hidden in a trunk in the yard, which police also managed to recover.

Kgasago added that the police were further tipped off about more money hidden in Springs, which police also managed to recover.

He confirmed that two females were arrested alongside the couple and detained at Tsakane police station.

"The money, at this stage, is undisclosed, it is a considerable amount of money but I cannot reveal the exact amount... it is probably being counted as we speak,” he said.

The four were charged with possession of suspected stolen money.

Kgasago was unable to confirm if the money was linked to last week's Boksburg cash-in-transit heist, which saw two cash vans bombed while driving from a depot to a bank in Kempton Park.

The brazen robbery was captured on camera and saw five people arrested and several firearms including AK47 rifles and ammunition, vehicles suspected to have been used and some of the stolen money were seized being recovered.

