JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, in conjunction with Railway Police, arrested four suspects between the ages of 27 and 41 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Johannesburg Central area this past week, the SAPS in Gauteng said on Sunday.
A man was apprehended in Village Deep on Friday at about 1.30pm, Captain Xoli Mbele said.
Police were accompanying a victim of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to point out those who had assaulted him. He informed police that one of the suspects was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. They recovered the weapon from underneath a bed.
Another suspect was apprehended at the corner of Fox and Goud streets at about 2pm on Thursday.
Police were carrying out routine crime prevention duties when they heard a gunshot. They rushed in the direction of where the sound came from and saw a group of men. One of the men tried to run away, but was arrested and a firearm was confiscated.