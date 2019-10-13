Four arrested for illegal firearms, stolen property in Joburg









Picture: Pixabay JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, in conjunction with Railway Police, arrested four suspects between the ages of 27 and 41 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Johannesburg Central area this past week, the SAPS in Gauteng said on Sunday. A man was apprehended in Village Deep on Friday at about 1.30pm, Captain Xoli Mbele said. Police were accompanying a victim of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to point out those who had assaulted him. He informed police that one of the suspects was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. They recovered the weapon from underneath a bed. Another suspect was apprehended at the corner of Fox and Goud streets at about 2pm on Thursday. Police were carrying out routine crime prevention duties when they heard a gunshot. They rushed in the direction of where the sound came from and saw a group of men. One of the men tried to run away, but was arrested and a firearm was confiscated.

Two other suspects were arrested at the Wanderers minibus taxi rank on the corner of Noord and Wanderers streets at about 2.30pm on Friday.

Police searched passengers inside a minibus taxi which was leaving for Durban. A man was arrested after three unlicensed firearms and ammunition were found inside his bag.

Photo: SAPS.

The fourth suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as suspected stolen property, including eight wedding rings, Seiko, Timberland, and Breitling watches, and several sealed perfumes.

Two knives were also recovered.

Photo: SAPS.

The firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they had been used in the commission of crime.

Police investigations were underway and the suspects would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court soon, Mbele said.

African News Agency (ANA)