Four Chidimma Adetshina protesters arrested at Miss SA event

Gauteng police have arrested four protesters, three men and a woman, after they allegedly forced their way into the Miss SA event over the weekend and started a chant in support of withdrawn contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that the four suspects were arrested after storming the SunBet Arena in Pretoria and starting a chant.

According to information received by IOL News the suspects were protesting in support of Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the pageant after the Department of Home Affairs found prima facie evidence suggesting her mother may have committed identity theft. The announcement was made in a statement by Home Affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, that Adetshina’s father was ostensibly Nigerian while the 23-year-old law student’s mother was believed to be from neighbouring Mozambique. Adetshina made headlines as netizens called for an investigation into her citizenship. Just days before the Miss SA pageant, she withdrew from the competition.

In a video seen by IOL News, voices can be heard, allegedly from police at the Miss SA event, ordering people to get inside the police vehicle. Responding to the questions, Kweza said the small group of protesters was detained by venue security and later handed over to Public Order Policing (POP) officers. “The security at the venue handed the persons over to the public order police who arrested them for incitement to commit public violence,” she said.

Kweza said they were held at Brooklyn police station and later appeared in Hatfield Magistrates Court on charges of incitement to commit public violence. Furthermore, Bianca Van Wyk, an independent researcher, writer, and analyst, stated that the four suspects were allegedly members of a non-profit group denouncing Adetshina's backing. “There are four of them, three men and one woman from an NGO,” she said.

According to Van Wyk stated that the matter had been transferred from the Hatfield Magistrates Court to the Pretoria Central Court. In the latest turn of events, the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant said it believes Adetshina’s journey in the world of pageantry is nowhere near its end. “We at Miss Universe Nigeria have been closely following the developments regarding your decision to bow out of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing,” national director Guy Murray-Bruce said.

“In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement. We believe that your journey in the world of pageantry is far from over and that there are still numerous opportunities for you to showcase your talent, grace and beauty. “As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender,” Murray-Bruce said. The Nigerian pageant urged Adetshina to consider the opportunity and take part in “a competition that celebrates the strength, intelligence, and diversity of Nigerian women”.