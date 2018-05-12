Buffelspoort - A pregnant woman and three children were among six people killed after their car caught fire on the N4 towards Buffelspoort, paramedics said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday morning after the driver allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a pillar before the car caught fire.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said at approximately 10.50am, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and saw that there was nothing they could do to save the patients.

"A woman who was killed in the incident was believed to be pregnant and three children, all believed to be between the ages of six to nine years old, were also in the car.

"The woman, children and a man were declared dead on the scene by various emergency services.

Sidall said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but that local authorities were on the scene for investigations.

IOL