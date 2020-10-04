Four cops to appear in court after allegedly beating man to death in custody

Johannesburg - The four police officers accused of beating to death a 49-year-old man and assaulting other two people whilst in police custody in Katlehong North are due to appear in the Johannesburg High Court from Monday, October 05, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Sunday.

It is alleged that the police officers arrested an allegedly drunk driver and two passengers and it is further alleged that the victims were arrested for interfering with police duties.

The trio was taken to Vosloorus hospital for blood tests.

However, the police officers have been accused of kicking, beating and even pouring water onto their victims’ faces.

IPID has investigated this matter, collated the necessary evidence and prepared a comprehensive report to both SAPS with recommendations and to NPA for criminal charges to be instituted against the accused police officers.