Four men died when the bakkie they were travelling in drove off the R28 bridge on Robert Boom Drive in Krugersdorp. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Krugersdorp - Four men died when the bakkie they were travelling in drove off the R28 bridge on Robert Boom Drive in Krugersdorp on Monday morning. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said its paramedics and Provincial Services arrived on the scene at 8:30 to find the wrecked bakkie smashed against the bridge wall.

"Paramedics did a quick assessment of the four men found lying trapped inside," Meiring said. "Unfortunately, all four men had sustained numerous fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene."

Provincial Fire Services had to use the Jaws of Life equipment to free the bodies from the vehicle.

According to Meiring, it is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the bridge and plunge down roughly ten metres before smashing into the bridge wall on the road below.

Local authorities were on the scene and will be investigating further.

African News Agency/ANA