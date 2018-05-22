Brakpan - Gauteng police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of eight people following a shooting that left four people dead and six more people injured.
According to police, the shooting was taxi-related and began on Sunday in Tsakane.
Brakpan police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad explained that police received information of a shooting on Wednesday morning.
"Police arrived to find a shooting underway at the corner of Wenden and High streets... police managed to apprehend eight suspects with 10 firearms.
"Three people were killed and shortly after, police received information that a fourth person died en route to hospital.
Six others were injured and were treated by various paramedics and provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported, under the supervision of authorities, to nearby hospitals, ER24 confirmed.
Van Staad confirmed that the arrested suspects were charged with attempted murder and murder and will appear at the Brakpan Magistrate's court.