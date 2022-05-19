Four drivers killed in Joburg taxi rank feud, three more injured after attack

Johannesburg - Four taxi drivers have been killed, while three others were wounded, after a group of armed men opened fire at a taxi rank in Faraday, down town Johannesburg. The four deceased drivers are affiliated with the West Taxi Association and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata).

All Wata taxi operations have been halted on Thursday as a result of the attack, as taxi drivers do not feel safe taking to the streets. It has been alleged that the incident is related to the ongoing feud with Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE), over taxi routes. Wata spokesperson Hamilton Miya refused to be drawn into speculation on the matter.

He said: “We would not like to point fingers at anybody. We want the police to be able to do their work without being influenced by speculation.” He called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to activate the 72-hour activation plan and launch a manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on their drivers. MEC for Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo is expected to meet with representatives from Wata later this afternoon.

