Johannesburg - Four drivers have been shot dead in a taxi war between Johannesburg Southern Suburbs Taxi Association and Bara City Taxi Owners Association.





On Tuesday, Freedom Park residents in Eldorado Park were left stranded after two associations decided to stop operations after the death of their drivers on Monday. Some residents walked all the way to Golden Highway to look for taxis to go to work.





According to a witness, the taxi violence started on Sunday (15th April) when a JSSTA driver was blocked by the BCTOA drivers in Booysens over a route in the area. It is alleged that the BCTOA wants to takeover the route and prevent the Eldorado based association.





Speaking to The Star, JSSTA HOD Training Officer, Garwin Doll confirmed that their drivers were killed on Monday evening.





Doll said the recent killings between the taxi associations were sparked by the shooting of their driver last week Sunday.





“One of our drivers was shot and killed last week. There was a squabble between our driver and the driver from the Bara City Taxi Owners Association,” said Doll.





The boss of the deceased Lesotho national was notified by the association and a special meeting was called by both associations.





According to Doll, the meeting was held on April 16 and it was ‘fruitful’.





After the meeting, it was expected that there would be peace on the roads until on Monday evening when another driver was gunned down at Freedom Park.





While police and members of the association were on the scene, a few meters away another driver from JSSTA was shot and he died on the scene. The drivers are believed to originate from Giyane, Limpopo.





BCTOA Secretary General, Themba Mbhense confirmed to The Star that their drivers had been killed.





Eldorado Park Police Station Captain Philemon Khorommbi said they are still investigating the cases. He refused to speculate or give details.





