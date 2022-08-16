Four due in court after police rescue kidnapped Chinese national in Boksburg

Durban - Police have arrested four people and recovered firearms and cellphones following the rescue of a Chinese national at the weekend. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was leaving his workplace on Saturday when five people entered the premises.

“They held up security guards and forced the man into their vehicle. They then drove off,” he said. He said that on Sunday officers from the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, Crime Intelligence, SAPS Special Task Force, Johannesburg metro police department’s K9 Unit, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit and Ekurhuleni South Hostage Negotiating Team, in collaboration with private security, pounced on a house in Vosloorus and rescued the victim unharmed. Netshiunda said four men were arrested.

Two firearms, multiple cellphones and the vehicle which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime were found in the possession of the suspects. The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon. Last month, police rescued a man who had been kidnapped in Pretoria. The suspects were spotted in Boksburg.

The “Boksburg Advertiser” reported that a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police. One person was arrested while another allegedly shot himself after he was cornered by police. Two more suspects are still on the run. In June, IOL spoke to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee who noted that the increase in kidnappings across the country had become a concern. “These kidnappings are not stopping and it’s a real worry. While some arrests have been made in Gauteng for some cases, it seems a number of gangs are at work,” he said.

