Johannesburg - Four foreign nationals have been arrested for submitting fraudulent documents during the City of Johannesburg’s security personnel insourcing project. It is alleged that the suspects, who are all Zimbabwean nationals, submitted fraudulent identity documents when they applied for the permanent positions with the City. They were arrested on Friday.

A statement from Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba's office said it was established that one of the suspects used information of a deceased person and the other suspects’ fingerprints could not be validated.

One of the suspects recently approached the City Group Forensic and Investigation Department and indicated that their supervisor wanted money from them every month to keep quiet, and that he had now grown tired of this arrangement.

A sting operation was then set up by GFIS working together with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) where the suspects were arrested.

When they were questioned, all four suspects admitted that they bought fraudulent identity documents.

The suspects will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 31 December 2018.

"I'm appealing to anyone who might have information on other security personnel that might have secured a job fraudulently to please come forward," Mashaba said. "The information will assist our law enforcement officials as they continue to investigate this case.

"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, Saps and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.

"I would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or visit GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street, Braamfontein."

African News Agency (ANA)