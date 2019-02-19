Two of the four injured factory workers were airlifted by Netcare 2, a specialised helicopter ambulance. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Four factory workers were injured on Tuesday and are in a critical condition after a chemical explosion at a recycling facility in Germiston South. Shawn Herbst, the Netcare 911 spokesman said: "Reports from the scene indicate that four adult males sustained critical injuries including extensive burn wounds in what is believed to an aerosol container explosion".

He said the injured workers were first treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics.

"Two of the injured were airlifted by Netcare 2, a specialised helicopter ambulance, and two other seriously injured patients were transported by road ambulance to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.

He said the incident was "well-controlled" by the in-house fire and safety crews.

Authorities, including the police, were already investigating the cause of the explosion.

African News Agency/ANA