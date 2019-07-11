Four people died in a multiple car crash at the corners of Windsor Road and Paardekraal Road in Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Four people died on Wednesday night in a multiple car crash at the corners of Windsor Road and Paardekraal Road in Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp. Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said reports from the scene indicated that four vehicles were involved in a collision.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," said Herbst.

"Seventeen others were hurt in the crash."

Herbst said that all the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency/ANA