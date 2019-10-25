File photo: REUTERS/Baz Ratner.

Pretoria - Authorities are "working around the clock" to apprehend suspects behind the brutal killing of four lions at a nature reserve in Tshwane. The shocking incident happened at Rietvlei Nature Reserve on Thursday night.

The carcasses of the butchered animals were discovered by officials on Friday morning with their jaws and paws of all four lions removed.

They then notified SAPS, who then dispatched their stock theft units.

Tshwane MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Dana Wannenburg in a statement said while the investigation is in its initial stages, it appears that the lions were poisoned and that the body parts were removed for “muthi” purposes.