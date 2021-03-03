Four more vaccine sites for Gauteng, 2 928 active cases in province

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has expressed satisfaction at the state of the newly-opened additional coronavirus vaccination sites in the province. The Chris Hani Baragwanath and Steve Biko Academic hospitals were the initial two vaccination sites when the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses arrived. As of Wednesday, the province has added four new sites: the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, the Netcare Milpark Private Hospital and the Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital. “The more sites that are added to the system, the more health workers will be reached. I am pleased to see that at all sites there is a growing appetite among health-care workers to participate in this early access study programme being implemented by the South African Medical Research Council as part of the Sisonke Vaccination Programme,” said Mokgethi. Within the next two weeks, 18 000 health workers will be vaccinated in the province, 13 840 in the public sector and 4 200 at private hospitals.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla was among those who got vaccinated at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deputy minister had also been to the hospital as part of a site visit to check if the vaccination centre was ready for the roll-out.

“The number of vaccination sites has increased from 17 to 49 in order to increase access to vaccine by more health-care workers who form part of phase 1 roll-out programme,” a spokesperson for the national Health Department said.

At the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Glynne Mitchell, the first known health worker to be infected with Covid-19, got vaccinated.

“Thank goodness I was in the best care. Dr [Jarrod] Zamperini was the doctor who treated me. He made the best choices for me, for the condition I was in. So I’m eternally grateful for him. He put me at ease.

“He said I could not be in a better hospital. I’m so glad he is vaccinated today. It gives such faith and hope for all our front-line health-care workers,” said Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Gauteng edged closer to the 10 000 Covid-19 death toll with 43 more deaths as announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday night.

The province has recorded 9 740 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus outbreak in South Africa in March last year.

In that period, more than 405 035 people have been confirmed positive, with 392 367 recovering and 9 740 dying. Currently, there are 2 928 people infected with the virus.

The areas with the most active cases and new infections are the Johannesburg region, with 61 new cases as of Tuesday.

Joburg’s Region D, which has areas such as Soweto and Protea Glen, has been the deadliest region in the province, with 1177 deaths, and Region F, which includes the Inner City and Joburg South, has 422 deaths.

In Pretoria, Region 3, which has areas including Atteridgeville, the Pretoria CBD and Pretoria West, has 792 deaths, while Region 1, which includes Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Pretoria North, has 798 deaths.

In Ekurhuleni, Region South 1, which has areas such as Alberton, Germiston and Vosloorus, has 457 deaths, while Region North 1, which includes Birchleigh, Kempton Park and Tembisa, has 432 deaths.

The Gauteng Health Department said there were currently 2 974 people hospitalised in public and private hospitals around the province.

IOL