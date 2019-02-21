Picture: Bas Kreukniet/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Police have arrested four suspects after a high-speed chase and shoot-out, with authorities believing the men to be behind a spate of robberies of people who are followed home from OR Tambo International Airport. National police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, welcomed the arrest of suspects praised members from the National Investigation Unit (NINU), together with members of OR Tambo International Airport and the SAPS Flying Squad for their sterling work.

"This morning, members, acting on intelligence, arrested four men in Alexandra Township outside Johannesburg. The suspects were allegedly planning a robbery when our team pounced on them as they were changing the number plates on their sedan. However, three suspects managed to flee, initiating a high-speed chase and a shoot-out between the suspects and the police. The suspect’s vehicle swerved off the road, crashing to a halt.



"Four suspects were arrested of which one was shot and wounded," Sitole said. "Our team also recovered at least two handguns."

He added: "I am very pleased with the progress we are making to significantly reduce this category of crime but more importantly I am equally pleased that our proactive strategy is yielding positive results."

The suspects are believed to have been involved in multiple cases of people being followed from OR Tambo Airport and robbed.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in the commission of crimes.

African News Agency/ANA