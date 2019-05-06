Four people died when two cars collided and one caught alight in Pretoria. Picture: Netcare 911

Pretoria - Four people died when two cars collided and one caught alight in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just before 3pm to reports of a serious crash on Soutpansberg Road in Rietfontein, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene of the crash, two vehicles were involved in a collision after which one of them had caught alight.

"Tragically a male and female sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. A husband and wife from the other car sustained critical injuries. They were both transported to hospital for further treatment. However, [they both] died shortly after arriving at hospital," Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA