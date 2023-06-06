Four people die in horrific Ekurhuleni crash as VW Polo and BMW sedan collide

Pretoria – At least four people have died in a horrific collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a BMW sedan on the N17 East in Ekurhuleni. Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson, said the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near the Tonk Meter Road off-ramp.

“A VW Polo, which had three female occupants, collided with a BMW sedan, driven by a unknown male. The Jaws of Life were used to extract the trapped occupants. “All occupants including drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is still being investigated,” said Thepa. Four people died in Ekurhuleni when a VW Polo occupied by three women and a BMW driven by an unidentified man collided. Picture: EMPD “The use of intoxicating substance is not excluded from investigations.”

Last month, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department warned drivers, particularly of heavy vehicles, to check and confirm height restrictions before entering narrow passages and low bridges. “The EMPD gives a stern warning to drivers, especially of heavy motor vehicles, to adhere to road signs stipulating height restrictions,” said Thepa at the time. “This is truly disturbing that due diligence is not followed by such drivers and those found in contravention will be prosecuted.”

Thepa spoke to IOL after an articulated truck became stuck under the Elgin Road bridge in Kempton Park. The driver of an articulated truck was issued with summons to appear in court after his truck became stuck under a bridge in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD Thepa said the metro police would not take kindly to drivers ignoring height restrictions across Ekurhuleni. At the time, metro police said it would take two to three hours to remove the truck and clear the area. Motorists had to use alternative routes.