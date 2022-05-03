Four people, including three children die in Ekurhuleni shack fire

Pretoria - Three children and an adult died in a multiple shack fire incident at the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston, in the City of Ekurhuleni. “The children aged nine, seven and two years, including a female adult aged 43, all burned beyond recognition on Sunday night the 30th April 2022 in what is one of the gruesome fire incidents this winter,” said William Ntladi from Disaster and Emergency Management Services in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He said City of Ekurhuleni firefighters received the distress call at 23H13 on Sunday evening, and responded promptly for intervention. Primrose, Bedfordview and Albertina Sisulu fire stations were in attendance with three fire engines. “On arrival, multiple number of shacks were already destroyed by fire flames spreading to others. Offensive direct fire suppression was initiated to prevent further spread,” said Ntladi.

“On investigation after flames were extinguished following the information of entrapment from bystanders, three siblings from one shack and an adult from another unfortunately, couldn't escape the blaze.” All four were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The children's mother escaped with minor burn wounds. “As per information on scene, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a paraffin stove left unattended in one of the burned shacks,” said Ntladi.

“An inquest docket is opened with South African Police Services (SAPS) for in-depth investigations.” In February, police in Cape Town opened an inquest docket into a fatal fire which claimed the lives of a six-month-old baby and two adults. Fire and rescue teams were called to the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi where they found the bodies’ remains in the debris.

