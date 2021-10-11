Four people killed in robbery at a Gauteng butchery

PRETORIA: Four people were fatally shot during during a business robbery at Ishaak Butchery in Duduza, Gauteng. SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the crime scene, following a shoot-out between security guards and robbers on Friday evening.

“Police from Duduza police station received a complaint about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found three suspects lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that four suspects assaulted the manager before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Makhubele. “A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and security guards and, in the process, three suspects were fatally wounded while two security guards were seriously injured and taken to hospital. One of the security guards later died in hospital.” The SAPS is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

“One suspect is still at large, and the police request anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact the crime stop line 08600 10111 or leave anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smart phone. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” said Makhubele. Last week, the SAPS in Gauteng police arrested eight suspects and recovered more than 70 unlicensed firearms during blitz operations in Cosmo City, Kagiso and Kameeldrift. Police said the firearms contained 102 rounds of ammunition and they were recovered during stop-and go-operations. The operations were aimed at combating crime as well as tracing wanted suspects.