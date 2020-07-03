Four police officers in custody for extortion and corruption

PRETORIA - Four members of the police were on Friday remanded in custody for extortion and corruption. Gauteng spokesperson for Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the four appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court. “The suspects, Warrant Officer Frans Nono Manyelo 52), Sergeant Fihlang Junior Molefe (47), Constable Matlhalela Lucas Ramalobela (35) and Lucas Malwela (34), handed themselves in at the Germiston serious corruption investigation on Monday,” said Mulamu. The allegations were reported at the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation offices in August last year. “It is alleged that the on-duty suspects approached and searched the complainant’s vehicle and forced him to take them to his house in Brackenhurst, south of Johannesburg. On arrival the suspects searched the complainant’s house and demanded the amount of R200,000 to avoid being arrested,” said Mulamu.

“They escorted him to Shell garage on M2 highway, where he was forced to withdraw some cash.”

The police officers are attached to the Krugersdorp Flying Squad and the Ekurhuleni Central Trio Task Team, respectively.

The four will spend the weekend behind bars as their case was postponed to Monday for formal bail application and further investigation.

Last month, it emerged that more than 300 police officers had been arrested in South Africa since a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Responding to an enquiry by African News Agency (ANA), Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said 316 police officers had been arrested for various “Covid-19-related offences”.