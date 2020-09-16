Four suspects nabbed with unlicensed firearm at Wanderers Taxi Rank

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Central police have arrested four suspects between the ages of 24 to 31 who were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the Wanderers Taxi Rank.

Police said the men were arrested by rapid railway police at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for Joburg Central police (SAPS), said the police were carrying out routine crime prevention duties at the taxi rank when they noticed two suspicious people standing in the queue for Klerksdorp taxis.

“When they saw police, they moved away from the queue and they were cornered.

“They searched them and recovered firearm in one of them and ammunition in another one,” said Mbele.