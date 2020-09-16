Four suspects nabbed with unlicensed firearm at Wanderers Taxi Rank
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Central police have arrested four suspects between the ages of 24 to 31 who were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the Wanderers Taxi Rank.
Police said the men were arrested by rapid railway police at about 5pm on Tuesday.
Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for Joburg Central police (SAPS), said the police were carrying out routine crime prevention duties at the taxi rank when they noticed two suspicious people standing in the queue for Klerksdorp taxis.
“When they saw police, they moved away from the queue and they were cornered.
“They searched them and recovered firearm in one of them and ammunition in another one,” said Mbele.
In another unrelated incident at the same taxi rank, police spotted another two suspects, who haphazardly changed directions when police spotted them.
The police acted.
“They were stopped and searched; police also recovered a firearm and ammunition from them.
“Firearms will be sent to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.
“Investigation is under way and suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court,” said Mbele.
Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Perumal commended the good work by the members for removing unlicensed firearms from the wrong hands. | IOL