Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Vanderbijlpark - A fourth pupil has died days following a structural collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed on Sunday. On Friday, two boys and a girl died after a walkway collapsed as pupils were leaving assembly and headed to class. 21 more pupils were left injured and were transported to hospital for further treatment.

The department in a statement confirmed that a fourth pupil who'd been injured in the incident had died after succumbing to his injuries.

"The fourth child died last night (Saturday) at a local Hospital. His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries.

"The school leadership will be visiting the family this morning."

More information on memorial service and funeral will be communicated in due course, the department said.

The department shut the school down to allow the labour department to conduct a structural assessment.

Police have since confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the matter.