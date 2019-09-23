Three suspects accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager in front of Laerskool Kollegepark appear in court. Police have confirmed that a fourth suspect has been arrested. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Monday confirmed the arrest of a fourth and possibly final suspect in connection with Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnapping in Vanderbijlpark. De Jager, 6, was snatched in front of Laerskool Kollegepark earlier this month as she, her mother and five-year-old brother were getting out of the car.

The Grade R pupil was reunited with her family a day later following a frantic search.

Three suspects - Pieter Van Zyl, 50, Leticia Nell, 40 and Tharina Human, 27 - were arrested days after the incident. Human was a Grade RR teacher at the little girl's school. She has since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

On Monday night, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that following a long search, the fourth and possibly final suspect was arrested in connection with the little girl's abduction.

"Members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit that is tasked with the investigation arrested a 24-year-old man today [Monday] at Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark.

"He will appear before a magistrate on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. Prosecution will request that he be remanded in custody until the 1st of October 2019 when he will reappear with the other three suspects for a formal bail application."

Van Zyl, Nell and Human appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday and Friday to apply for bail. The matter was postponed.

Naidoo said police were satisfied they've apprehended all the suspects linked to De Jager's disappearance and said the possibility of more arrests was unlikely.