Ekurhuleni - Two Ekurhuleni metro officials arrested for allegedly pocketing R1 million through cooking municipal account books were granted bail in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Zandile Mndebele, 38, a cashier, and her supervisor Felicia Hlabana, 43, were arrested on Thursday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), said spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

''It is alleged that the two colluded since October 2017 and allegedly embezzled almost R1 million from the municipal customers meant to settle their rates and taxes. The two would continuously and falsely balance the municipal account books and pocket money for themselves. The matter was reported to the Hawks which ultimately led to their arrest.''

Hlabana was granted R10 000 bail, while Mndebele got R5 000 bail.

Both of the women are are expected back in court June 7.

African News Agency/ANA