Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti has been granted bail of R20 000. Mti appeared briefly at the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Thursday. The State did not oppose bail. He has handed in his passport and is expected back in court on March 27.

He, along with former Bosasa officials, have been charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Mti's appearance followed that of former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder and former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham.

The three made a short appearance at the same court on Wednesday and they were released on R20 000 bail. Their next appearance will be on March 27.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, and its subsidiaries Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing have also been charged.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said there were two indictments linked to the Bosasa investigation. Two other suspects also appeared at the Commercial Crimes Court for similar charges.

The Hawks said the charges are linked to tenders that were awarded by the Department of Correctional Services to Bosasa. The Hawks' investigation found that about R1.6 billion had been misappropriated in the procurement of services by the Department of Correctional Services.

The accused had allegedly received bribes in form of cash, purchasing properties, purchasing cars and other assets. The suspects also received payments for overseas holidays.

Mulaudz said there is another suspect who based in the USA who has also been charged and a warrant has been issued.

Mulaudzi said the country had a great relationship with the USA and would expect corroboration.

Agrizzi and various other Bosasa employees took the stand and shared details about how government officials were bribed in order for Bosasa to score contracts with the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi told the inquiry how officials such as Mti and Gillingham were bribed with money and expensive gifts.

Mti and Gillingham had their houses built by Bosasa. Gillingham had cars bought for him by Bosasa and for his wife and children.

Gillingham was allegedly paid over R100 000 a month and Mti R64 000 a month.

