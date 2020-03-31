Fraudster uses chief justice's name in scam to solicit money

Johannesburg - A fraudster has allegedly been scamming unsuspecting victims by identifying himself as South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to solicit large amounts of money.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) said the man was sending emails from a Google account ([email protected]) and sending text messages from a cellphone number (0644622378), both of which were not linked to Mogoeng.

"Stakeholders, members of the public and the media are implored to report any such communication from the ... email address or mobile number to the South African Police Service," the chief justice's office said.

"Any person who suspects that they are being scammed by someone claiming to be a judicial officer or an official of the OCJ is requested to contact the OCJ for verification."

African News Agency/ANA